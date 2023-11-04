Savant Capital LLC Acquires 13,214 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 150.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.60 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

