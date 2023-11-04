Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 268.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $475.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $321.27 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

