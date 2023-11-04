Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,183 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

