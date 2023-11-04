Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after acquiring an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

