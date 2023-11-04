Savant Capital LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.7 %

SWK opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -227.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

