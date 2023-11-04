Savant Capital LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $45.37 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

