Savant Capital LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

