Savant Capital LLC Invests $620,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.68 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day moving average is $247.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

