Savant Capital LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.1 %

SAN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

