Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

