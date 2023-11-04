Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Schneider National has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 223.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

