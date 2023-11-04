Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.