Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRRK. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,971.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 2,199,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,239,744.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 2,189,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,305 shares of company stock valued at $459,510. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

