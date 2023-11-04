Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after buying an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,332,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,162. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.10.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

