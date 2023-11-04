Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after acquiring an additional 252,615 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,245. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

