Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,034 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,895 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 1,124,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,550. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

