Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.6% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,819,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,138,000 after buying an additional 2,650,895 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

