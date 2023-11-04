Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 810,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,609. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

