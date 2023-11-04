Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Indie Asset Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Indie Asset Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $70.25. 3,935,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

