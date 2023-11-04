Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097,086 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $103,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

