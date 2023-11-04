SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $11,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

