Select Medical Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 972,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 52.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

