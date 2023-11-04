Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Price Performance

LON:SVCT opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.86) on Friday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 78.50 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.

About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B

Seneca Growth Capital VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializes in growth capital. It invests in emerging biotechnology companies. It prefers to invest in unquoted and quoted MedTech companies. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom, IIe-de-France, Burgundy, France, European Developed Markets.

