Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Seneca Growth Capital VCT B (LON:SVCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Price Performance
LON:SVCT opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.86) on Friday. Seneca Growth Capital VCT B has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 78.50 ($0.96). The firm has a market cap of £14.09 million, a PE ratio of -777.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.
About Seneca Growth Capital VCT B
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Growth Capital VCT B
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Growth Capital VCT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.