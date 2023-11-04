Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $59.09 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

