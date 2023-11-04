ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SFBS opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.31 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

