Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $68.74 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 4375656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

