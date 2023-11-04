Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

