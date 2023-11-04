Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Shell has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shell
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.