Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Shell has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Shell has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 919.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,400,000 after buying an additional 874,608 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.