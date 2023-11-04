Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.63% of Shockwave Medical worth $65,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $249.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWAV

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $608,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $310,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,508.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.