Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

