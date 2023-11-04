Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

