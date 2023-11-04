Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $82.00 Price Target at CIBC

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. Shopify has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.