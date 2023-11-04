Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Shopify has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,018,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,567,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

