Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.09.

SHOP stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

