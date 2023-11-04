Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.