Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.03. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

