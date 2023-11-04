Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.03. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
