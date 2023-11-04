Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) VP Stacey J. Mcgrath Sells 1,085 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.35 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

