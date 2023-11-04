Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,180 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,320,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

