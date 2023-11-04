Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.81.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
