Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 19,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,342. The company has a market cap of $246.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAMG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 157.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.