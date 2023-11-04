SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.38.

Get SiTime alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Up 3.5 %

SITM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.93. SiTime has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $1,503,174. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in SiTime by 478.9% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 479.5% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.