Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $9.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $223,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

