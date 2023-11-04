Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.05 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

In related news,

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile



Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.



