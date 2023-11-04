Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.81.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

