Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,891,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

