Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.