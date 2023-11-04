SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Truist Financial

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

