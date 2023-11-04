Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $62.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.8 %

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.