S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $382.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.37. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.85 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

