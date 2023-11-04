SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.6% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.79. 8,530,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,522. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $154.66 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.