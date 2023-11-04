SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 747.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 1,270,483 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,353,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 2,689,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

